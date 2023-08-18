Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of StoneX Group worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Price Performance

StoneX Group Company Profile

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.92.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

