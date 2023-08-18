Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715,588 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.46% of Dynex Capital worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 95.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,228.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

