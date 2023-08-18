Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Abcam by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on ABCM. Bank of America upgraded Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Abcam Price Performance
ABCM opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.32.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
