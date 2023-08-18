Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 56.21% and a negative net margin of 282.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

