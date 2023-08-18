Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.4 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $170.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.