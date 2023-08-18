Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

AGCO Stock Up 1.0 %

AGCO stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

