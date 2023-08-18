Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Equitable by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Equitable by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 400,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Equitable by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Equitable by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

