Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Lear by 847.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,332. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $141.03 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

