Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 364,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.48.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,901 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEX opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.66 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 61.01%. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

