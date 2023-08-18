Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Teladoc Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock worth $564,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

