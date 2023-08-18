Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1,719.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $273.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.05. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.