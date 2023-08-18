Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 13,400 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOVA opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

