Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,417 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,163 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Perficient worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Perficient by 13.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,788 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,885 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 24.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 575.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $231.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.28 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

