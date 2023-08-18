Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 222,127 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,127 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $81,192.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,802.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $772,418.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,481.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $81,192.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,066. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HIMS opened at $6.92 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

