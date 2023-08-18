Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,636 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of REX American Resources worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 194.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,121,000 after buying an additional 1,776,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in REX American Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 196.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after buying an additional 818,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in REX American Resources by 180.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after buying an additional 550,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.94. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $212.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,914 shares of company stock worth $277,207 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

