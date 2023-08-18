Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,746 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after buying an additional 1,878,924 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $327.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.23 and its 200-day moving average is $303.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

