Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $3 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HE stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

HE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

