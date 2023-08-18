Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $244.96 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.22 and a 12-month high of $257.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.33.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.