Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,231 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

