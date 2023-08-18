Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Gap Up to $24.72

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $25.56. Karat Packaging shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 16,545 shares trading hands.

KRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $454.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6,881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

