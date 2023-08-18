Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $44,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,389,000 after acquiring an additional 147,158 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,317,000 after buying an additional 229,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after buying an additional 161,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 716,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,725,000 after buying an additional 301,158 shares in the last quarter.

KRTX stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.03. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.73 and a 52 week high of $274.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.69.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $4,930,476. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

