Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.
Separately, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Katapult from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Katapult in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
