Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 220.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 231,129 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

