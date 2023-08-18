Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

