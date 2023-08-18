Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,169 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

