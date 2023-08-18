Keybank National Association OH Acquires 6,536 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

