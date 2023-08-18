Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $78.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

