Keybank National Association OH Buys 19,698 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.