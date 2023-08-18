Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

