Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 150,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 89,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 511.8% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $103.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

