Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $188.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $194.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

