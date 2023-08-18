Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $154.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $145.30 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.