Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Shell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Shell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. The company has a market cap of $212.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

