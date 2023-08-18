Keybank National Association OH Has $4.09 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 82,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 162,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $180.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.73. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

