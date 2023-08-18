Keybank National Association OH Has $4.12 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GD opened at $222.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average of $220.57. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

