Keybank National Association OH Has $4.45 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,729,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,307,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.84) to GBX 3,800 ($48.20) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.88) to GBX 4,440 ($56.32) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.62) to GBX 2,920 ($37.04) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $167.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.87 and its 200-day moving average is $176.14. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.