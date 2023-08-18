Keybank National Association OH Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $139.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.69. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

