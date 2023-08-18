Keybank National Association OH Has $5.64 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 126,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $97.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

