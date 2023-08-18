Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,446,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.47%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

