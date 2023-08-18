Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,126 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.