Keybank National Association OH Purchases 470 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.