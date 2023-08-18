Keybank National Association OH Purchases 621 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Biogen by 453.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 50,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 72.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 23.3% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 240,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after buying an additional 45,496 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,038,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $261.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.64. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus raised their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

