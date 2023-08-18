Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $758.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.33. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $97.29.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
