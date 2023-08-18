Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $758.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.33. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $97.29.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.