Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

