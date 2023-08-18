Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,994 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $55.37 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

BALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

