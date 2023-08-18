Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,567 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 253,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,309,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

