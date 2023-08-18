Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,580 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

