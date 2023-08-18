Keybank National Association OH Sells 888 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after buying an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after buying an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $764,187,000 after buying an additional 218,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $117.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

