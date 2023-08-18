Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,487 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,003,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 540,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $186,577,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $403.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.72. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

