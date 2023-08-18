KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Vacasa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Vacasa Stock Up 1.7 %

VCSA stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,319.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $186,542.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,319.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,837,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,555 over the last ninety days. 46.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

